Here are 10 significant catastrophes that occurred after 2022, up to my knowledge cutoff in April 2023, along with their associated casualties:

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria (February 6, 2023): This devastating earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.8, struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, leading to widespread destruction. The death toll exceeded 47,000 people, making it one of the deadliest earthquakes in recent history. Floods in Brazil (January 2023): Severe floods and landslides hit the state of São Paulo in Brazil, resulting in over 50 deaths. Several cities, including São Sebastião and Ubatuba, were significantly impacted. Train Derailment in Greece (March 1, 2023): A passenger train and a freight train collided in central Greece, near the city of Larissa, causing the death of at least 57 people. Earthquake in Afghanistan (June 22, 2022): A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck eastern Afghanistan, particularly affecting the Paktika and Khost provinces. The catastrophe resulted in the death of over 1,000 people. Floods in Pakistan (Mid-2022): Monsoon floods in Pakistan, particularly severe in the Sindh and Balochistan provinces, led to the deaths of over 1,000 people and displaced millions. Tornado Outbreak in the United States (March 2023): A series of tornadoes swept across several states in the U.S., including Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. The outbreak caused at least 25 fatalities. Ferry Fire in the Philippines (March 28, 2023): A fire broke out on a ferry in the Philippines, leading to at least 31 deaths. The incident occurred near the island of Basilan. Typhoon Noru in the Philippines (September 2022): This powerful typhoon, also known as Karding, caused widespread destruction in the Philippines, resulting in the deaths of at least 8 people. Landslides in Peru (January 2023): Heavy rains triggered landslides in the Cusco region of Peru, leading to at least 36 deaths. The town of Santa Teresa, near the tourist attraction Machu Picchu, was particularly affected. Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand (February 2023): This powerful cyclone caused significant flooding and landslides in New Zealand's North Island, leading to at least 11 deaths.

Please note that the number of casualties and the impact of these catastrophes might have changed after my last update in April 2023.